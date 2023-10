Why Amazon Stock Was a Winner on Monday

Monday's trading session wasn't a particularly memorable one for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stockholders. Nevertheless, their company's share price inched up marginally on muted optimism for large-cap titles. Helping the stock defy gravity was its inclusion on a list of star stocks from a storied researcher.That researcher was Mizuho, which on Monday introduced its Top Picks List. As the name implies, this is a lineup of the most promising equity investments, as chosen by the company's U.S. analysts. Amazon made the 21-title list, which included seven stocks. Besides the online retailer, this sub-group consisted of both traditionally popular names (like Microsoft) and somewhat offbeat choices such as Trip.com.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel