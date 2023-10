Why Amazon Stock Was Climbing on Friday

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 8% as of 10:08 a.m. ET on Friday following a better-than-expected business update.Amazon's online stores and cloud business are showing improving revenue trends after slower growth hit the company in 2022. Overall, sales were up 13% year over year to $143 billion, while Amazon 's operating profit jumped to $11.2 billion, up from $2.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. Amazon's online stores grew 6% year over year, representing the third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. The e-commerce leader is benefiting from investments to speed up delivery and gain more efficiency by moving to a single national fulfillment network.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel