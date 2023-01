Why Amazon Stock Was Gaining This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a dismal 2022, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is off to a hot start this year.Through Thursday afternoon, shares of the tech giant were up 10.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, due primarily to an expansion of its Buy with Prime program and a rising tide in stocks. Investors seem to be betting that the market bottom could be in after last week's solid jobs report and the Consumer Price Index today showing inflation continues to ease.The main news driving the stock higher this week was the announcement about Buy with Prime, which gives Prime members the opportunity to use Prime benefits like free shipping and returns on sites other than Amazon.