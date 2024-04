Why Amazon Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were among the winners as strong cloud infrastructure results from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) seemed to lead investors to believe that Amazon will report similar strength in its cloud unit when it reports first-quarter earnings next Tuesday.Both of its Magnificent Seven peers also reported strong overall results, sending tech stocks up broadly today, and stoking enthusiasm for Amazon 's update next week.As a result, Amazon stock was up 3.4% at the close on Friday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel