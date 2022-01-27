|
27.01.2022 19:34:01
Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Higher Today
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 2% as of 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday after several analysts weighed in with their opinions on the stock's near-term return potential. BMO Capital reiterated an outperform rating for the stock, but the analyst also cut the near-term price target from $4,100 per share to $3,600. Other firms also adjusted their price targets but kept a bullish view on Amazon. The most bullish call was UBS, which set a buy rating on the stock with a $4,700 price target.Image source: Amazon.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
