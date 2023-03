Why Amazon's International E-Commerce Segment Has Long-Term Growth Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When people discuss Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) growth opportunities, they often talk about its cloud-operation Amazon Web Services (AWS) or the North American e-commerce operation. Some even talk about the opportunity in advertising, but people rarely mention the international e-commerce segment as a significant growth opportunity.Considering that the international segment's fourth-quarter 2022 revenue shrunk by 7.5% year over year, producing $2.2 billion in operating losses, you might think Amazon's international piece is not worth considering. Instead, however, investors should pay more attention to its global e-commerce business. Here's why.Management blamed most of its international segment operating loss in 2022 on increased fulfillment and shipping costs.