Why Ambarella Stock Climbed 7.4% Higher Last Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of computer vision chip designer Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) were up 7.4% last week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This performance handily outpaced about a 4.5% decline for semiconductor stocks overall, as measured by the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX). However, Ambarella remains more than 50% down from its all-time highs reached at the end of 2021, compared with iShares Semiconductor ETF, down just 13%. Ambarella stock has been due for a relief rally, and this past week's performance provided one. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading