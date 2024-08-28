|
28.08.2024 19:58:05
Why Ambarella Stock Is Surging Today
Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) stock is surging in Wednesday's trading. The imaging company's share price was up 10.3% as of 1:15 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.After the market closed yesterday, Ambarella published results for the second quarter of its current fiscal year (which ended July 31). The company delivered sales, earnings, and forward guidance that beat the market's expectations, and investors are buying up the stock today. Ambarella reported a loss of $0.13 per share on sales of $63.7 million in fiscal Q2, beating the average analyst estimate's call for a per-share loss of $0.19 on sales of $62.1 million in the quarter. Revenue for the company's edge artificial intelligence (AI) products hit a new high in the period, and management expects that momentum in the category will help the business deliver double-digit sales growth on a sequential quarterly basis in Q3. The company thinks its new products will lay the foundation for the business to branch its computer vision into more advanced AI networks and take advantage of trends including generative artificial intelligence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ambarella Incmehr Nachrichten
|
12.08.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ambarella zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.05.24
|Ausblick: Ambarella mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ambarella mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)