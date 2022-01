Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend.At 11 a.m. ET, the movie theater operator and the video game retailer were both tumbling more than 8%, while the biotech was down just 2%. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading