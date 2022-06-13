|
13.06.2022 18:01:32
Why AMC and GameStop Stocks Are Tumbling Hard Today
Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were tumbling more than 10% lower in morning trading on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 710 points, or about 2.3%, at 10:35 a.m. ET on inflation fears. The S&P 500 had fallen over 430 points, or nearly 4.4%.There was no company-specific news to spark the sell-off in their shares. AMC arguably had good news, as Top Gun: Maverick had another strong weekend, bringing in $50 million, while Jurassic World Dominion opened with a $143 million box office. For GameStop, the most visible sign of its turnaround effort has been the launch of a branded non-fungible token (NFT) wallet ahead of the debut of an NFT marketplace later this year. But the cryptocurrency market is in free fall, with the price of Bitcoin plunging below $23,000, its lowest level since the end of 2020.Continue reading
