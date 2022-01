Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and Vinco Ventures Stocks Fell on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meme stocks took a big hit during another weak trading day on Friday. Three volatile stocks that have become popular with many investors, GameStop (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell between 3% and 14% by 11:15 a.m. EDT, while the broader market was down roughly 1%.There wasn't any significant news out of the companies, but shares are down over the last few trading days as investors have turned away from riskier stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading