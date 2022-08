Why AMC Entertainment and GameStop Are Falling Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) are both falling in morning trading Wednesday, dropping on no news specific to the meme stocks and running counter to the more ebullient broader market.Where the movie theater operator was down 3.3% and the video game company was off 3.4% at 10:47 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 had made a 284-point jump, for a 2.3% gain.Both AMC and GameStop are coming off extended runs higher, but now extending losses over two days. AMC enjoyed a rally for six days, while GameStop saw its shares tear higher for nine.Continue reading