Why AMC Entertainment and GameStop Are Rising Together Again

The dynamic duo of meme stocks are at it again today as shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) are moving once more in tandem this morning. The movie theater operator is carrying meme stocks higher with its shares trading up 8.3% at 10:37 a.m. ET on Thursday, while the video game retailer is up a more modest 1.1%. Even Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) is joining in the rally, with its shares rising 7.2% this morning.Meme stocks had fallen out of favor for a while, but in recent weeks traders have awoken to their volatile issues once more, especially after AMC announced it was creating a preferred share of stock that would be issued to investors on a one-for-one basis based on the number of shares of common stock they own.Continue reading