|
25.08.2022 19:42:27
Why AMC Entertainment Holdings Dropped as Much as 48.1% This Week
Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) dropped 47.8% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The movie theater chain and popular meme stock issued a new class of preferred stock with the ticker APE (NYSE: APE), which is equivalent to one share of the common stock. This is why shares of the original AMC class almost got cut in half in the last few trading days. As of this writing, shares of AMC Entertainment are down 47.8% this week. As many of us know by now, AMC turned into a meme stock in 2021. Retail investors bid up the stock to astronomical heights even while the movie theater chain has struggled to generate positive cash flow. To take advantage of this inflated stock price, management has consistently issued a gigantic amount of shares to raise capital. For reference, AMC's share count went from around 100 million before the pandemic to over 500 million today.However, with all this share dilution, AMC has hit a ceiling on the number of common shares it can have outstanding. And without approval from its board of directors, it is unable to issue any more. This is where APE preferred stock comes in. Recently, AMC authorized up to 1 billion new preferred units called APE, which is economically equivalent to a share of AMC common stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Entertainment Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Entertainment Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Entertainment Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.