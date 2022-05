Why AMC Entertainment Is Continuing to Fall Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued to tumble Wednesday morning despite an earnings report that handily beat Wall Street expectations.AMC stock was down by 7.5% as of 11:21 a.m. ET following a 5.4% drop Tuesday. But considering that this slide began after the stock first jumped by almost 12% at its Tuesday peak, that makes this a 22% rout so far.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading