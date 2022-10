Why AMC Entertainment Is Crashing Once More Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are tumbling 9.1% at 11:06 a.m. ET on Wednesday after defunct gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) reported it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market.AMC surprised investors earlier this year by taking a 22% stake in Hycroft in exchange for a $28 million cash infusion. Metals investor Eric Sprott invested a similar amount into Hycroft in return for the same percentage ownership position.