|
24.05.2022 18:34:11
Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today
Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were down by 7.8% to $10.68 at 12:20 p.m. ET Tuesday, on no news specific to the company. Instead, they appeared to be following a pattern that has played out many times over the past year.The movie theater operator has seen its stock rally numerous times lately. For example, it popped after management announced it was investing in a defunct gold and silver miner, Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC), and did again more recently after the company took a near-7% stake in National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI), an advertising outfit for movie theaters. But always in the aftermath, the stock has fallen to levels far lower than where it was trading before the news.On Tuesday, AMC shares are trading more than 20% below where they were in mid-March, when the cinema owner said it had taken a 22% ownership interest in Hycroft. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!