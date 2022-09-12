|
12.09.2022 22:05:00
Why AMC Entertainment Is Running Higher Today
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are moving higher yet again today, rising 64.5% at 11 a.m. ET on Monday. Last week's holiday-shortened trading period saw the movie theater operator gain nearly 10% for the week.There's no company-specific news to account for the gain today (or last week for that matter), but the meme stock is still driven more by social media chatter than business fundamentals, the kind of fundamentals that forced industry peer Cineworld Group to file for bankruptcy protection last week.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
