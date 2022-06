Why AMC Entertainment Is Tumbling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are tumbling 9.5% at 11:22 a.m. on Thursday after a couple of days running higher following a positive weekend box office report. Although there was no company-specific news to account for the movie theater operator's decline, CEO Adam Aron was on Twitter yesterday dashing the claims of some retail investors that there's a massive hidden pool of shares being shorted, which is holding back the stock."As I've said before," Aron's tweet read, "we've seen no reliable info on so-called synthetic or fake shares."Continue reading