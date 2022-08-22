|
22.08.2022 18:51:00
Why AMC Entertainment Shares Plunged 40% This Morning
Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) fell as much as 40.3% in early trading on Monday morning after completing a stock dividend. Management issued AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE) to shareholders on a 1-to-1 basis over the weekend, resulting in effectively a 2-for-1 stock split. AMC completed what's called a stock dividend, meaning that instead of a dividend paid in cash, investors got a dividend paid in stock. In this case, the stock was AMC Preferred Equity, which has the same voting rights and economic interest as a traditional share of AMC. Investors who owned a share of AMC on Aug. 19, 2022, after the market closed got a share of AMC Preferred Equity today. The price of those two combined will be similar to the price of AMC at the market's close on Friday. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
