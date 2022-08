Why AMC Entertainment Shares Plunged 40% This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) fell as much as 40.3% in early trading on Monday morning after completing a stock dividend. Management issued AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE) to shareholders on a 1-to-1 basis over the weekend, resulting in effectively a 2-for-1 stock split. AMC completed what's called a stock dividend, meaning that instead of a dividend paid in cash, investors got a dividend paid in stock. In this case, the stock was AMC Preferred Equity, which has the same voting rights and economic interest as a traditional share of AMC. Investors who owned a share of AMC on Aug. 19, 2022, after the market closed got a share of AMC Preferred Equity today. The price of those two combined will be similar to the price of AMC at the market's close on Friday. Continue reading