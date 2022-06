Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Falling Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The long Memorial Day weekend did nothing to boost the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), despite the top-flight performance of the Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick. While theaters were overwhelmed by the box office hit, which took in a record $156 million for the three-day holiday weekend, AMC's stock fell on Tuesday and is still falling today.Shares of the movie theater operator were down 6.1% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Wednesday, after failing to hold on to the initial burst higher it enjoyed on Tuesday on the stellar box-office numbers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading