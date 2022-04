Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Lower Once Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Easy come, easy go. After posting a nice 7% gain yesterday, shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are reverting to form and falling again, part of the one step forward, two steps back dance it has been performing for a year.The movie theater operator's stock is down 4.8% at 10:36 a.m. ET to $17.59, or half the price it hit during its mini-rally at the end of last month, when CEO Adam Aron said he wanted to make more investments in financially troubled companies like the stake he took in gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC).Image source: AMC Entertainment.Continue reading