|
02.03.2022 19:46:23
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Was Down Today
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were trading down 2.6% as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The largest theater chain in the U.S. reported fourth-quarter earnings that met analysts' expectations.Revenue was in line with the Street's estimate, coming in at $1.17 billion, compared to just $162 million in the same quarter a year ago when theaters were shut down. The company was operating 593 domestic theaters and 337 international theaters at the end of December. The latest results compare to revenue of $1.4 billion in Q4 2019, when AMC operated 636 domestic theaters and 368 international. Continue reading
