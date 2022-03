Why AMC Entertainment Turned In Another Stellar Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) ended the week 28.1% higher than where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after posting four out of five days of gains and continuing a winning streak that began nine days ago.Since closing at $13.56 on March 14, its lowest point since last May, the movie theater operator's stock has rallied 49% higher. Despite being down 72% from its 52-week high achieved during the meme stock trading frenzy last year, it remains 143% above its absolute low point a year ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading