Why AMC Is Rising Today With GameStop

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are rising 5% higher as of 11:05 a.m. ET on Thursday on no company-specific news, but rather in sympathy with fellow meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME), which has been putting on a clinic of double-digit gains over several days.Although there is no news to account for the video game retailer's rise, meme stocks often rise in tandem with one another. GameStop has been the most talked-about stock on the WallStreetBets subreddit, so that AMC is riding its coattails is not a surprise.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading