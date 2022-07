Why AMC Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

People in this country and abroad are apparently really, really eager to get back to movie theaters. On the happy news that it just enjoyed its best weekend for attendance so far this year, cinema king AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) saw its shares perform like a hot new movie on Tuesday. In sharp contrast to the marginal decline of the S&P 500 index, AMC stock closed the day nearly 4% higher. This past weekend wasn't only a high-water mark for AMC in terms of U.S. box office, it also smashed the year's record for foreign attendance. Box office revenue for the weekend was up by 12% globally compared to the same period in 2019. All told, nearly 6 million people visited AMC theaters to watch a film.The weekend's domestic box office gross revenue was up by 25% over the previous weekend. That's saying something, as that was the long July 4th weekend, which topped its preceding weekend by almost 160%.