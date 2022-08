Why AMC Stock's Monday Drop Could Actually Be Good News for Meme Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market looked poised to get off to a poor start for the new week. Investors are bracing for the latest from the Federal Reserve, with its annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, sure to offer insight into the thinking of those making monetary policy. Stock futures were downbeat, with futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) having fallen 337 points to 33,369 as of 8:30 a.m. ET. Futures on the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had fallen 51 points to 4,181, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had dropped 206 points to 13,062.Meme stock investors were focused entirely on the latest news from AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), and many people in the investing community seemed confused by the extreme moves in its stock price. AMC shares were down more than 35% in premarket trading on Monday, but given the move it made over the weekend to distribute new shares to investors, that was actually better news than many might have expected.Over the weekend, AMC finalized its plan to distribute new shares to its current investors. However, rather than doing a simple split of its common stocks, AMC decided to use a slightly different tactic.