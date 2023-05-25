|
Why AMD, Alphabet, and C3.ai Stocks Initially Rallied Thursday Morning
The roller coaster continued on Wall Street this week as the broader market remained focused on the ongoing drama in Washington, DC, and continued to pin its hopes on an agreement to raise the debt ceiling amid partisan gridlock.Another subject that has been attracting quite a bit of attention in recent weeks and months is the current state of artificial intelligence (AI) and recent advancements in generative AI. Many investors have wondered how much of the current zeitgeist is fad and how much is based in reality. Solid results and a stunning forecast from a company that is benefiting from the current trend of AI helped lift other stocks in the sector -- at least initially.With that as a backdrop, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) surged 10.1% and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) climbed 2.9%, while C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell 2.1% as of 12:26 p.m. ET on Thursday.Continue reading
