Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Solutions Stocks Just Crashed

Stocks are getting rocked amid multiple bearish catalysts on Thursday, and leading semiconductor companies are participating in the sell-off. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were down 3.5%, 4.3%, and 5.4%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 4.6%.Investors have been jumpy lately due to high levels of inflation and concerns about interest rate hikes, and the Federal Reserve sent a hawkish message to the market by announcing its highest rate hike since 2000 and issuing comments suggesting a potentially fraught economic outlook. Making matters worse, Russia ramped up its attacks on parts of southern and eastern Ukraine, signaling that the conflict is likely not heading for the drawdown phase some investors have been hoping for.