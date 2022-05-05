|
05.05.2022 19:40:56
Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Solutions Stocks Just Crashed
Stocks are getting rocked amid multiple bearish catalysts on Thursday, and leading semiconductor companies are participating in the sell-off. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were down 3.5%, 4.3%, and 5.4%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 4.6%.Investors have been jumpy lately due to high levels of inflation and concerns about interest rate hikes, and the Federal Reserve sent a hawkish message to the market by announcing its highest rate hike since 2000 and issuing comments suggesting a potentially fraught economic outlook. Making matters worse, Russia ramped up its attacks on parts of southern and eastern Ukraine, signaling that the conflict is likely not heading for the drawdown phase some investors have been hoping for. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Qualcomm Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.0909 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.22
|QUALCOMM-Aktie legt zu: QUALCOMM profitiert von Fokus auf Smartphones (dpa-AFX)
|
11.04.22
|Die besten Chip-Aktien: NVIDIA, AMD, QUALCOMM oder Intel, wer profitiert am meisten vom Metaverse? (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.22
|BMW-Aktie im Plus: BMW arbeitet mit QUALCOMM und Arriver zusammen (Dow Jones)
|
27.03.19
|Apple erleidet Rückschlag in Patentstreit mit QUALCOMM (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.18
|Aus diesem Grund hat Trump den Broadcom-QUALCOMM-Deal wirklich unterbunden (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.17
|QUALCOMM will in Patentstreit iPhone-Produktion in China stoppen (dpa-AFX)