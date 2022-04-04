|
04.04.2022 16:00:00
Why AMD and 3 Other Stocks Are on My Watchlist This Week
I am a firm believer in the Motley Fool Investing Philosophy, and my favorite rule is No. 3, "Invest new money regularly." As a long-term investor, I tend to put money in my account weekly, and today's video focuses on four stocks that have caught my attention. They are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). Here are some highlights from the video.Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 1, 2022. The video was published on April 3, 2022.Continue reading
