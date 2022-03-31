|
Why AMD and Coinbase Weighed on the Nasdaq Thursday
The first quarter of 2022 has been volatile, so it makes sense that investors would want to coast on the last day of the quarter. Most stock market indexes stayed close to unchanged, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lower by just 25 points as of 11:45 a.m. ET to 14,417. That would leave the Nasdaq down in the first quarter, but well off its worst levels of just a couple of weeks ago.A few notable stocks helped drag the Nasdaq down. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) have been high-profile stocks with plenty of potential upside, but they've also drawn differing opinions from those who follow them. On Thursday, both AMD and Coinbase got some negative reviews from Wall Street's finest. Read on to learn what the pros think about the prospects for these two high-growth companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
