Why AMD and Intel Stock Could Soar in 2023

After two record years of sales during the work-from-home spending boom, PC and laptop sales are down in the dumps. Consumer electronics inventory was high just as households started to pare back on computer spending last year, partly because many had already upgraded their equipment early in the pandemic, but also due to high inflation eating into discretionary spending budgets.But signs are pointing toward a coming rebound in PC and laptop sales. That would be fantastic news for beaten-up semiconductor companies AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), both of which duke it out for the silicon designs powering our personal computing gear.Here's why both stocks (yes, even Intel!) could be headed higher in 2023.