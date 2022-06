Why AMD and Nvidia Investors Should Be Excited This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Monday, May 30, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Frontier, a supercomputer powered by AMD's CPUs and GPUs, is the world's fastest supercomputer. The announcement also highlighted the use of AMD's products by some of the world's strongest supercomputers. On the same day, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced that numerous companies are adopting its Grace Superchip, a product not expected to be released until early 2023. Today's video focuses on how these recent announcements affect future growth potential for AMD and NVDA. *Stock prices used were the marker prices of May 31, 2022. The video was published on May 31, 2022.Continue reading