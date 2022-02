Why AMD and Nvidia Were Down on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is expected to report a strong quarter during its earnings call on Feb. 16, after Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) crushed its recent earnings. Today's video focuses on the short-term volatility that could be impacting the semiconductor industry, even though earnings continue to beat expectations. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the midday market prices of Feb. 11, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 11, 2022.Continue reading