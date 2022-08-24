Why AMD Is a Surefire Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The semiconductor industry has enjoyed terrific growth over the past couple of years, thanks to the booming demand for chips from multiple areas such as data centers, personal computers (PCs), smartphones, factories, and vehicles, among others.The semiconductor industry generated $582 billion in revenue last year, according to IDC. The industry's revenue is expected to increase 13.7% in 2022 as well to $661 billion. However, Wall Street is having concerns about the strength of the semiconductor industry following terrible reports from the likes of Nvidia and Micron Technology.However, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is one semiconductor stock that could continue to thrive even if there is a downturn in the broader market. Let's see why that may be the case.