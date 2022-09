Why AMD Stock Fell 10.2% in August

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 10.2% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.August was a roller coaster of emotions for AMD investors as the company beat earnings and revenue expectations in its quarterly report but came up short in its third-quarter guidance. As a result, the company's stock began to fall from the first week of the month.The chart below shows AMD's stock decline throughout August as investors prepared for a less-than-stellar third quarter.Continue reading