AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
02.12.2025 05:23:55
Why AMD Stock Fell 15% in November
There was no shortage of news out on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) last month as investors reacted to a solid earnings report, a bullish analyst day conference, a strong earnings report from Nvidia, news that Meta was reportedly planning to buy AI chips from Google, and increasing concerns about a bubble in AI stocks.By the end of the month, AMD had finished down 15%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, although it was volatile for much of the way, and there was good news despite the decline. The chart below shows how the stock swung back in forth over the course of the month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
