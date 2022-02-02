Why AMD Stock Is Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will be going over AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) Q4 earnings report. The company beat estimates across the board with record annual revenue and profitability. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights. The stock was up 7% at 9:50 a.m. ET.The company reported earnings per share of $0.92, beating estimates of $0.76, and revenue of $4.83 billion, beating estimates of $4.52 billion. For the full insights, do watch the video below. Continue reading