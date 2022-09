Why AMD Stock Is Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were climbing today after an analyst initiated coverage of the company and put a buy rating on its stock yesterday. The semiconductor stock jumped by 4.8% today and was up by 2.8% as of 2:02 p.m. ET. Stifel analyst Ruben Roy started coverage of AMD yesterday and put a buy rating on the stock with a $122 price target. Part of the analyst's optimism for the company comes from AMD's product lineup, with Roy noting that the company has a "strong product roadmap." Continue reading