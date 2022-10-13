|
13.10.2022 12:45:00
Why AMD Stock Looks Too Good To Pass Up
Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) released preliminary earnings results on Friday, Oct. 8. While the company has done tremendously well under the leadership of CEO Lisa Su, the pre-earnings results may have left investors a little spooked. It is October, after all.But the same-day 14% sell-off was likely overblown. While the amount of information that was released is limited, the known metrics -- coupled with broader macroeconomic conditions -- seem to underscore that initial market reactions were based more on emotion than on fundamental logic. A look at AMD's preliminary results, and some interviews from research analysts, should help. Let's dig in.According to the company's press release, total revenue is expected to increase 29% year over year to $5.6 billion in the third quarter. While 29% annual growth is respectable, it's a far cry from the 55% growth in management's previous guidance.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!