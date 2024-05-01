|
01.05.2024 23:20:27
Why AMD Stock Sank Today
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock sank Wednesday following the company's first-quarter earnings release. The semiconductor company's share price ended the daily trading session down 9%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.AMD published its Q1 report Tuesday after the market closed, delivering sales and earnings for the period that came in slightly above the average analyst target. On the other hand, performance came in below the levels that some analysts were anticipating, and questions remain about how much of a boost from artificial intelligence (AI) the business is poised to see in the near term.AMD recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.62 on sales of $5.47 billion in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for the business to post per-share earnings of $0.61 on revenue of $5.45 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|Profiteure des Datacenter-Boom und News von Apple bis Palantir - Calling USA (NewsTool)
|
01.05.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)