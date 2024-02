Why AMD Stock Soared in January (Spoiler Alert: It's All About AI)

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 13.8% in January 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The semiconductor designer reported robust fourth-quarter results near the end of the month, but investors saw those rosy numbers coming from a wile away and the report didn't move AMD's stock price very far. Instead, investors paid close attention to analysts updating their projections ahead of the financial report.AMD's largest single-day jump last month fell on Jan. 16, as several Wall Street analysts lifted their price targets on the stock in unison. Citing a "second wave" of chip-buying to support advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems, the investing pros saw great potential for sales of the new Instinct MI300X AI accelerator line.The stock closed 8.3% higher that day, cementing an 18.9% gain for the week. That was two weeks ago and AMD's share price has stayed at roughly that level ever since.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel