Why American Airlines Shares Are Down Today

Since the start of the pandemic, airline stocks have tended to move together, going up and down more due to macro issues like travel demand and the price of oil instead of company-specific news. But American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) is an outlier today, down as much as 5% even as rivals Delta Air Lines and United Airlines Holdings are basically flat.The reason is likely the potential blowback from a transaction that does not directly involve American Airlines, but could leave the its competitive position in the U.S. Eastern Seaboard challenged in the years to come.American has been a laggard among airline stocks in recent years. The company was the last of the so-called "Big Three" with Delta and United to go through bankruptcy last decade, and the last to find a merger partner. It came into the pandemic relatively weak compared to those rivals, and it's still trying to sort out its competitive position in an industry that has rapidly consolidated.