Why American Airlines Stock Went Into a Tailspin Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) crashed 9.4% through 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company filed a first-quarter investor relations update with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that had both good news and bad news for investors.Good news first: In Q1, American Airlines flew 65 billion "total available seat miles" (if you multiply all the seats on all the airplanes it has by the number of miles on all the flights American flew in the quarter, the result is 65 billion). That number was up 9.2% year over year, and slightly ahead of management's own forecast. Even better, American Airlines charged a lot of money for these seats, and its "total revenue per available seat miles" soared 25.5% -- nailing the midpoint of previous guidance. Similarly, the company says its adjusted operating profit margin for the quarter was exactly in the middle of guidance: 3.5%.Continue reading