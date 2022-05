Why American Eagle, Gap, and Crocs Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A disastrous earnings report from retail clothier Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) reverberated across the retail industry Tuesday, pulling down shares of rival clothing chains such as American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO), Gap (NYSE: GPS), and Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) as well.Abercrombie suffered the greatest damage of the four, falling 28.8% today. But by the time the closing bell rang, American Eagle stock had lost 6.3%, Gap was down 8.4%, and Crocs got crushed 8.9%.Image source: Getty Images.