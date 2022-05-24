|
24.05.2022 23:17:12
Why American Eagle, Gap, and Crocs Dropped Today
A disastrous earnings report from retail clothier Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) reverberated across the retail industry Tuesday, pulling down shares of rival clothing chains such as American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO), Gap (NYSE: GPS), and Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) as well.Abercrombie suffered the greatest damage of the four, falling 28.8% today. But by the time the closing bell rang, American Eagle stock had lost 6.3%, Gap was down 8.4%, and Crocs got crushed 8.9%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
