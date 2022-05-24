Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Why American Eagle Outfitters Is Down Nearly 8% Today
Shares of apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) are 7.7% lower as of 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, upended by even more extreme weakness from a rival retailer's stock.Don't look for a company-specific reason American Eagle Outfitters is being punished today. You won't find it. Rather, look to peer and rival Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) for the cause. Abercrombie shares are down more than 30% on Tuesday in response to a first-quarter loss that fell well short of expectations. Higher costs are a particular problem.The retailer went on to warn shareholders that the current year will also be disappointing in terms of sales. Abercrombie & Fitch estimates 2022's top line will be flat to only 2% better than last year's revenue, while operating profit margin rates will roll in between 5% and 6%. Both outlooks are lower than the company's previously suggested metrics for both ranges, while the sales growth outlook is below the analyst consensus of 3.5%.Continue reading
