25.03.2022 13:45:00
Why American Eagle Outfitters Shares Fell 10% This Week
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shareholders lost ground to a rising market this week. The stock fell 10% through Thursday trading compared to a 1.3% rally in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The slump added to significant short-term losses for owners of the apparel retailer, as shares are down about 30% so far in 2022. Declines can be tied to the fact that investors are growing more concerned about its short-term growth and earnings outlook.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
