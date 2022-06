Why American Eagle Outfitters Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the more encouraging moves a publicly traded company's managers can make is to buy stock in their own business. That was the dynamic behind the 4%-plus stock pop of retailer American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) on Wednesday. Not one but two members of American Eagle's board have loaded up on American Eagle stock. According to a regulatory filing made public late Tuesday, Noel Spiegel divulged that he purchased 20,000 of American Eagle's common shares at a price of $12 apiece last Friday. His fellow board member David Sable picked up 1,000 of the same shares, paying just over $11.77 apiece for the privilege on Tuesday.Both men were reelected to their positions at the company's latest annual general meeting, which was held last week.Continue reading