Why American Eagle Outfitters Was a Winner This Week

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, retailer American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) was a standout stock this week. The company's shares rose almost 11% higher over the five trading days, thanks in no small part to some encouraging data on the retail security front.One current worry, among both retailers and the shareholders that own them, is the recent spate of "smash-and-grab" mob robberies of prominent store chains. Scary headlines and viral videos document seemingly organized raids on such businesses, in which they lose thousands of dollars of merchandise. Such thievery has been cited by several publicly traded retailers as a notable drag on their business recently. Both Target and Foot Locker, to name but two, have talked up the deleterious effects of this activity.