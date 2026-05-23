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American Express Aktie

American Express für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092

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23.05.2026 15:32:00

Why American Express Is Still a Top Buffett Stock After All These Years

Every quarter, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires institutional investors with over $100 million in assets to list exactly what U.S. publicly traded stocks they own, how many shares they hold, and the total dollar amount of those positions.One company that investors follow religiously is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB). Investors have finally caught a glimpse of what Berkshire bought and sold during the first quarter. The conglomerate trimmed several stocks from its portfolio, but its top three holdings remained steady: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).American Express is a quintessential Warren Buffett investment that Berkshire Hathaway has owned for decades, and there's one major reason why it remains a top holding after all these years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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